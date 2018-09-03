

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's manufacturing growth improved slightly in August, final survey figures from IHS Markit showed Monday.



The Nikkei flash manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI rose to 52.5 in August from 52.3 in July. That was in line with the flash data published on August 23.



Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



In line with stronger inflows of new work, firms raised production and employment in August.



However, business sentiment dipped amid uncertainty arising from global geopolitics.



On the price front, input price inflation remained sharp in August and selling prices grew at the fastest rate in almost ten years.



