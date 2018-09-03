

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French drug giant Sanofi SA (SNYNF, SNY) announced Monday that the European Commission has granted marketing authorization for Cablivi (caplacizumab) for the treatment of adults experiencing an episode of acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura or aTTP, a rare blood-clotting disorder. Cablivi is the first therapeutic specifically indicated for the treatment of aTTP.



In addition, the company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted for priority review the Biologics License Application for caplacizumab for treatment of patients 18 years of age and older experiencing an episode of aTTP. The target action date for the FDA decision is February 6, 2019.



Cablivi was developed by Ablynx, a Sanofi company. Sanofi Genzyme, the specialty care global business unit of Sanofi, will work with relevant local authorities to make Cablivi available to patients in need in countries across Europe.



The approval of Cablivi in the EU is based on the Phase II TITAN and Phase III HERCULES studies in 220 adult patients with aTTP. The efficacy and safety of caplacizumab in addition to standard-of-care treatment, daily PEX and immunosuppression, were demonstrated in these studies.



Cablivi is the company's first Nanobody-based medicine to receive approval and the first newly approved product that will be part of Sanofi Genzyme's Rare Blood Disorders franchise. Earlier this year, Sanofi acquired Bioverativ which has treatments for hemophilia A and B.



aTTP is a life-threatening, autoimmune-based blood clotting disorder characterized by extensive clot formation in small blood vessels throughout the body.



