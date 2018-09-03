Morten Winther and Henrik Harbo to lead the premier leadership solutions firm's Denmark presence as part of Boyden's aggressive strategic growth

Boyden, a premier talent advisory and leadership solutions firm with more than 65 offices in over 40 countries, today announced that Morten Winther and Henrik Harbo have joined the organisation to lead its Denmark operations, further building Boyden's market-leading position globally and in the Nordic region.

The new Denmark team will begin operations immediately in both Copenhagen and Aarhus, making Boyden the only global top ten executive search firm with two Danish offices. Winther and Harbo will serve as Managing Partners. Additionally, Marika Grote will serve as a Principal and Head of Research.

"Morten, Henrik and Marika have outstanding reputations in Denmark and across borders as premier advisors and leaders in the upper echelon of the business community," said Trina Gordon, President CEO of Boyden. "Their overall approach and interactions with top multinational clients align perfectly with Boyden's global platform and methodology. The team is actively pursuing an aggressive growth strategy that we look forward to sharing in the near future."

"We're thrilled to join Boyden as our high growth ambitions match closely with the firm's strategic objectives," said Harbo and Winther in a joint statement. "Boyden offers a strong global brand and a unique opportunity for our clients to benefit from the organisation's world class partners in the Nordic region and across the globe."

Winther, who has served as a top partner of a Nordic-based global executive search firm, brings an international roster of clients that depend on his deep expertise in building strategically focused leadership teams. He is focused on high-profile CEO and other C-level searches aligned with Boyden's Technology, Consumer Retail, Industrial/Energy, Healthcare Life Sciences, Private Equity Venture Capital and Social Impact Practices. Winther's earlier roles have included Commercial Director for NRGi Sales Business Development Manager for Grundfos NoNox, Founder and Managing Partner of Guidestone Inc. and Denmark's Trade Commissioner in Montreal, Canada, among other notable positions. He has served as a Board Member of several companies and holds an MBA from Henley Business School.

Harbo, who also served as a top partner of a Nordic-based global executive search firm, launched his career in executive search almost a decade ago. He brings substantial expertise in investment banking and financial roles within top-tier global organisations. He also offers clients an extensive background in M&A, corporate finance, private equity, as well as industry-specific issues applicable for Boyden's Consumer Retail, Financial and Industrial Practices and the Energy sector. Prior to executive search, he was a Partner at EY Transaction Advisory Services, and began his career as a Financial Manager at A.P. Moller-Maersk. Harbo holds a master's degree in economics and business administration from Aarhus University.

In May, for the second consecutive year, Boyden was ranked in the top 10 on Forbes' Best Recruiting Firms for 2018, the second year the list has been published.

