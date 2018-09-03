KELLER GROUP PLC - Confirmation of Non-executive Director appointments

Keller Group plc (the "Company")

Further to Keller Group plc's announcement on 30 July 2018, the Company announces that Paula Bell and Baroness Kate Rock joined the Board as independent Non-executive Directors on 1 September 2018.

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical contractor, providing technically advanced geotechnical solutions to the construction industry. With annual revenue of more than £2.0bn, Keller has approximately 11,000 staff world-wide. Keller is the clear market leader in the US, Canada, Australia and South Africa; it has prime positions in most established European markets and a strong profile in many developing markets.

