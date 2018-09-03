sprite-preloader
03.09.2018 | 08:01
(3 Leser)
Panther Securities Plc - Completion of sale of Holloway Head, Birmingham

Panther Securities Plc - Completion of sale of Holloway Head, Birmingham

PR Newswire

London, August 31

3 September 2018

Panther Securities PLC

(the "Company" or the "Group")

Completion of sale of Holloway Head, Birmingham

Further to the announcement on 10 August 2018, the Company is pleased to announce that the Group has completed the sale of Holloway Head, Birmingham. A total consideration of £11,270,000 was received by the Group.

Andrew Perloff, Chairman of Panther Securities plc, said: "Having spent half my working life piecing this site together, obtaining planning permission and trying to achieve this sale, I am delighted to see it come to fruition at last and finally achieving a successful sale."

For further information:

Panther Securities plc:Tel: 01707 667 300
Andrew Perloff/ Simon Peters
Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)Tel: 020 3328 5656
David Worlidge/ Alex Brearley

