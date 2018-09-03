Riga, Latvia, 2018-09-03 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 18.08.2018- Public offering INR1L INVL Baltic Real Estate VLN 18.09.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.08.2018- Buyback period ZMP1L Žemaitijos pienas VLN 03.09.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.09.2018 Government LTGCB04023C, Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities LTGNB04023C Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.09.2018 Dividend record NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN date Northern Horizon Capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.09.2018 Additional LVGB002523A Valsts Kase / Treasury of RIG listing/admissi Latvia on -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.09.2018- Sales figures KNF1L Klaipedos nafta VLN 07.09.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.09.2018 Sales figures APG1L Apranga VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.09.2018- Sales figures TAL1T Tallink Grupp TLN 07.09.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.09.2018 Extraordinary OLF1R Olainfarm RIG General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.09.2018 Investors event MDARA MADARA Cosmetics RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.09.2018 Investors event ELEK Latvenergo RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.09.2018 Dividend payment NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN date Northern Horizon Capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.09.2018 Extraordinary LGD1L LITGRID VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.09.2018 Extraordinary AMG1L Amber Grid VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.09.2018 Annual General TKB1R Tosmares kugubuvetava RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.