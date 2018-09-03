

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open lower on Monday after the United States and Canada failed to agree on terms of a new North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and a private survey showed China's factory activity growth slowed to a 14-month low in August.



'There is no political necessity to keep Canada in the new NAFTA deal. If we don't make a fair deal for the U.S. after decades of abuse, Canada will be out,' U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday after talks with the U.S.'s northern neighbor stalled on Friday, hours before a deadline.



The talks would resume on Wednesday with the aim of eventually hammering out a trilateral deal.



Meanwhile, China's manufacturing activity growth slowed in August on weaker new orders, survey data from IHS Markit showed.



The Caixin Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 50.6 in August from 50.8 in July. The score signaled the weakest improvement since June 2017.



Production grew at the fastest pace since the start of the year. However, demand conditions softened, with total new business rising at the slowest pace for 15 months.



Asian stock markets are broadly lower, extending losses for the third straight session. Gold declined as the dollar firmed up on safe-haven demand amid the impasse in U.S.-Canada talks.



The British pound slipped after U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May ruled out a second Brexit vote. Oil prices fell in Asian trade as concerns about rising supply from OPEC and the United States overshadowed signs of a tightening market.



U.S. stocks ended mixed on Friday after President Donald Trump threatened to pull the U.S. out of the World Trade Organization and said he was not making any concessions to Canada.



The Dow edged down 22 points, while the S&P 500 finished marginally higher and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.3 percent.



European markets ended Friday's session deep in the red amid uncertainty surrounding Brexit and U.S. trade policy.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index declined 0.8 percent. The German DAX tumbled 1 percent, France's CAC 40 index lost 1.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 1.1 percent.



