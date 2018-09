BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - As per reports, WPP Group plc (WPP.L, WPPGY) is about to appoint Mark Read as the company's next CEO, succeeding Martin Sorrel. Mark Read was appointed joint Chief Operating Officer of WPP in April 2018.



Mark has held multiple leadership positions across the Group, including Executive Director of WPP plc, Head of Strategy and CEO of WPP Digital. For 12 years he was responsible for the Group's digital development.



