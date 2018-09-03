Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Eve Sleep plc (EVE) Eve Sleep plc: Directorate change 03-Sep-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. eve Sleep plc ("eve" or the "Company") Directorate change eve, the direct to consumer European sleep brand, is pleased to announce the appointment of James Sturrock as Chief Executive Officer with effect from 10 September 2018, and the appointment of Nikki Crumpton to the Board as Senior Independent Non-Executive Director with immediate effect, replacing Peter Hepworth who has decided to step down from his role. CEO appointment James brings proven experience in leading online-focused consumer companies combined with a strong background in marketing and brand development. He was previously Managing Director of Moonpig, the UK's leading online greetings card, flower and gift company, which he joined in 2014. During his tenure, James delivered four consecutive years of double-digit revenue and EBITDA growth, expanded the product offering, and led the successful rebranding of the business in 2017. Prior to Moonpig, James was part of Direct Line Group and formerly Direct Line Insurance for more than seven years where he held a number of senior divisional and marketing roles across the Group before becoming General Manager of the Commercial Direct division within the Direct Line Group in 2012. Following James' appointment, Interim CEO Abid Ismail will continue his role as CFO of the Company. Other Board changes Nikki joins the Board as Senior Independent Non-Executive Director providing significant experience across marketing, advertising and communications strategy development and implementation. Nikki is founder of brand and communications consultancy The Active Strategist and has previously held senior roles within international agencies including McCann Worldgroup where she was Regional Planning Director EMEA, and as Chief Strategy Officer for McCann London for seven years. Following Peter Hepworth's decision to step down, the Board would like to thank him for his substantial contribution and guidance to the Company since its stock market flotation in 2017, and wish him well for the future. Paul Pindar, Chairman of eve Sleep commented: "Today's appointments are a major coup for eve and a strong endorsement of our business and its growth potential. I am delighted that such a high calibre CEO in James is joining the business. His proven experience in leading and developing online companies will be essential in driving eve forward to seize the substantial market opportunity ahead." "In addition, Nikki's wealth of marketing and advertising industry knowledge which she brings to the Board will be invaluable for our business where brand is absolutely key." "eve has a bright future ahead and with today's senior leadership appointments I am confident in the Company's long term prospects, and look forward to working closely with both James and Nikki." James Sturrock, incoming CEO commented: "I am excited to be joining the business at this point in its journey. eve is a brand-leader with an outstanding product range, operating within an exciting and developing market place with a real opportunity ahead. I look forward to building on the strong foundations in place and taking the business on to achieve its potential." The Company will announce its interim results for the 26-week period ended 30 June 2018 on Thursday 20 September 2018. -ends- Save for the information disclosed below, there are no further disclosures to be made in accordance with Schedule Two paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies in respect of James Sturrock and Nikki Crumpton. James Sturrock James' full name is James Graham Sturrock and he is 40 years old. James has held directorships at the following companies in the last five years: Company Photobox Group Smile Foundation Nikki Crumpton Nikki's full name is Nicola Crumpton and she is 48 years old. Nikki holds one active directorship in the following company at this time. Company The Active Strategist Limited Nikki has held directorships at the following companies in the last five years: Company The Athelstan Trust Enquiries: eve Sleep plc via Instinctif Partners Abid Ismail, Interim CEO and Chief Financial Officer Peel Hunt LLP +44(0)20 7418 8900 Dan Webster George Sellar Instinctif Partners +44(0)20 7457 2020 Guy Scarborough ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 Category Code: BOA TIDM: EVE LEI Code: 2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5955 EQS News ID: 719861 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 03, 2018 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)