Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) AUDITED FINAL RESULTS TO 31 MARCH 2018 03-Sep-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC ("HOT ROCKS" OR THE "COMPANY") AUDITED FINAL RESULTS TO 31 MARCH 2018 CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT I hereby present the financial results for the Company for the year ended 31 March 2018. The Company is an active investor primarily in junior natural resources companies. During the year and since the year end we have seen a recovery across much of our portfolio. The Company made a pre-tax loss of GBP219,298 for the year, compared to a pre-tax loss of GBP16,191 in the prior year. The Company will not be paying a dividend at this stage (2017: GBPNil). Cash and cash equivalents as at the year end of 31 March 2018 were GBP16,710 (2017: GBP12,216). We have seen a number of our investments appreciate in value and we are generally pleased with performance. Of note, on 27 April 2017 Minergy Limited listed on the Botswana Stock Exchange. This week Minergy has been granted a mining licence in Botswana marking a significant milestone for the company, which aims to produce coal for sale in Botswana and South Africa, as well as further overseas. Minergy is the sole owner of the 390 million tonne Masama Coal Project in the Mmambula Coalfield, in the south-west of the country where pre-construction work has already commenced on site, with the mine expected to start producing its first saleable coal in February next year. Medgold, listed on the TSXV which traded as low at 4cents per share in 2014 has recovered and is presently 34cents. Diamond drilling at the Tlamino Gold Project has recommenced for a minimum Phase 2 programme of 2,400m. Also, preparation for 40 line-km of an IP-Resistivity program at the Karamanica Zone has commenced. The exploration and development of the Tlamino Gold Project is being conducted under programmes which are fully funded by Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) ("Fortuna"). Post year end our investee company Block Energy plc was admitted to trading on AIM. We hold 3,222,501 ordinary shares. We participated in the IPO of Predator Oil & Gas Holdings plc and have added to our holding since its flotation on the Standard List. We have an interest in 2,052,000 ordinary shares. We hold stakes in the following entities: · Block Energy plc (AIM: BLOE) · Brazil Tungsten Holdings Limited · Copper Bay plc · Elephant Oil Limited · Impact Oil & Gas Limited · Mafula Energy Limited · MedGold Resources Corp (TSXV:MED) · Minergy Limited · New Horizon Oil & Gas Limited · N4 Pharma plc (AIM:N4P) · Predator Oil & Gas Holdings plc (LSE:PRD) · Rift Resources Limited · Royal Road Minerals (previous Tigris Resources) (TSXV:RYR) The Board of Directors will continue to introduce further equity positions to the Company to enable additional diversification of the portfolio. It is anticipated that these will continue to be primarily within the natural resources sector. Brian Rowbotham Non-Executive Chairman 31 August 2018 The Directors of the issuer are responsible for the content of this announcement. For further information please contact: Hot Rocks Investments plc Gavin Burnell: 0207 264 4444 Peterhouse Capital Limited Guy Miller: 020 7220 9796 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2018 2018 2017 Continuing Operations GBP GBP Revenue - - Foreign exchange gain/(loss) on (20,656) 22,062 available-for-sale financial assets Operating expenses (48,369) (33,217) Share based payments expense (115,600) - Impairment of available-for-sale financial (52,604) (15,962) assets Other gains/ - sale of available-for-sale 17,922 8,689 financial assets _______ _______ Operating (Loss) (219,307) (18,428) Finance income 9 2,237 _______ _______ (Loss) before Income Tax (219,298) (16,191) Income tax expense - - _______ _______ (Loss) for the Year attributable to equity (219,298) (16,191) holders _______ _______ Other Comprehensive Income Items that may be Reclassified Subsequently to Profit or Loss Reclassification of cumulative gains on - (6,055) available-for-sale financial asset due to disposal Fair value change in value on 78,469 180,078 available-for-sale financial assets _______ _______ Total Comprehensive (loss)/Income for the (140,829) 174,023 Year attributable to equity holders _______ _______ Earnings Per Share - Basic and Diluted (0.1) (0.0) (expressed in pence per share) _______ _______ HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION REGISTERED NUMBER 06163193 AT 31 MARCH 2018 As at As at 31 March 31 March 2018 2017 GBP GBP Assets Non-Current Assets Available-for-sale financial assets 811,206 836,126 _______ _______ 811,206 836,126 _______ _______ Current Assets Other receivables - 721 Cash and cash equivalents 16,710 12,216 _______ _______ 16,710 12,937 _______ _______ Total Assets 827,916 849,063 _______ _______ Equity and Liabilities Equity Attributable to Shareholders Ordinary shares 173,602 173,602 Share premium account 1,174,631 1,174,631 Share options and warrants reserve 115,600 - Other reserves 144,678 66,209 Retained loss (886,173) (666,875) _______ ________ 722,338 747,567 Current Liabilities Trade and other payables 105,578 101,496 _______ _______ Total Equity and Liabilities 827,916 849,063 _______ _______ HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2018 2018 2017 GBP GBP Cash Flows from Operating Activities (Loss) before income tax (219,298) (16,191) Finance income (9) (2,237) Unrealised foreign exchange loss/(gain) 20,656 (22,062) Share based payments 115,600 - Bad debts - 2,997 Gain on disposal of available-for-sale (17,922) (8,689) financial assets Impairment of available-for-sale financial 52,604 15,962 asset Decrease in other receivables 720 2,130 Increase in trade and other payables 4,082 10,425 _______ _______ Cash Used in Operations (43,567) (17,665) Interest paid - - Income tax paid - (82) _______ _______ Net Cash Used in Operations (43,567) (17,747) _______ _______ Cash Flows from Investing Activities Purchases of available-for-sale financial (5,869) (33,984) assets Proceeds from disposal of 53,930 50,242 available-for-sale financial assets _______ _______ Net Cash Generated from Investing 48,061 16,258 Activities _______ _______ Increase/(decrease) in Cash and Cash 4,494 (1,489) Equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning 12,216 13,705 of the year _______ _______ Cash and Cash Equivalents at the End of the 16,710 12,216 Year

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 03, 2018 02:02 ET (06:02 GMT)