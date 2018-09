LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spectris plc (SEPJF.PK, SXS.L) confirmed Monday that Andrew Heath joined as Chief Executive Designate. He will replace John O'Higgins as Chief Executive on September 28, 2018.



Earlier on May 25, John has announced his intention to retire from the board in next twelve months.



The productivity-enhancing instrumentation and controls company said Andrew purchased 21,500 shares in Spectris plc.



