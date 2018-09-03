

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - WPP plc (WPP.L, WPPGY) announced the appointment of Mark Read as Chief Executive Officer and his appointment to the Board of WPP as an Executive Director with immediate effect. The Group said Roberto Quarta has resumed his role as Non-Executive Chairman on the appointment of Mark Read as CEO. Andrew Scott will continue in his role as Chief Operating Officer of WPP on a permanent basis.



Roberto Quarta, Chairman of WPP, said: 'The Board carried out a rigorous selection process, assessing internal and external candidates. That process, alongside Mark's wise and effective stewardship of the business in the last few months, left us with no doubt that he is the right leader for this company, and we are delighted to announce the Board's unanimous decision to appoint him as Chief Executive Officer of WPP.'



