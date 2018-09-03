

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Environmental infrastructure group Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L) Monday announced that its unit South West Water Limited has submitted to Ofwat its Business Plan for the next five-year period, 2020-2025.



The next 'Price Review' for water companies in England and Wales is in 2019 and will determine prices for the period 2020-2025.



The company said it proposes to extend WaterShare to mirror their benefits, dividends and capital. The company calls it WaterShare+ and in 2020 will offer customers the option of a stake through the issuing of a 'WaterShare' share.



The company's plan to 2025 proposes further improvement in services. It is also targeting further significant efficiency across the whole business to keep bills as low as they can be. As a result, South West Water customer bills are proposed to be lower in 2025 than they were fifteen years earlier, and lower than they are today.



Further, the company is planning to ensure all customers have the option of receiving a measured bill by metering all remaining unmeasured properties by 2025.



The company also plans a partnership with the University of Exeter to deliver a new Innovation Centre for Water, Waste and Environmental Resilience, providing benefit not only for customers but also the wider sector.



