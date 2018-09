BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Air China Ltd. (AIRC.L, AIRYY.PK) Monday said net profit for the first six months declined to RMB 3.904 million from RMB 3.920 million last year. On IFRS basis, earnings were RMB 3.886 million. On a per share basis, earnings were RMB 25.31 cents compared to RMB 25.32 cents.



Revenue for the quarter increased to RMB 64.24 million from $57.38 million a year ago.



