sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 03.09.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 593 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

30,30 Euro		-0,23
-0,75 %
WKN: 923876 ISIN: FI0009007835 Ticker-Symbol: VLM 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
METSO CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
METSO CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,025
30,145
09:55
03.09.2018 | 09:05
(11 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Metso Corporation: Composition of Metso's Shareholders' Nomination Board

Composition of Metso's Shareholders' Nomination Board

Metso Corporation, Stock exchange release, September 3, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. EEST

Metso's four largest registered shareholders as of September 1, 2018, have nominated the following members to the Shareholders' Nomination Board:

- Petter Söderström, Investment Director, Solidium Oy (22,374,869 shares and votes, or 14.88% of share capital and votes);
- Niko Pakalén, Partner, Cevian Capital AB (20,813,714 shares and votes, or 13.84% of share capital and votes);
- Risto Murto, President and CEO, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company (3,698,465 shares and votes, or 2.46% of share capital and votes); and
- Mikko Mursula, Chief Investment Officer, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company (3,642,606 shares and votes, or 2.42% of share capital and votes).

Mikael Lilius, Chair of Metso's Board of Directors, will serve as the Nomination Board's expert member.

The Nomination Board is responsible for preparing proposals covering the composition of the Board of Directors and remuneration of the Board members to the next Annual General Meeting.

For further information, please contact:
Mikael Lilius, Chair of the Board of Directors, Metso Corporation, tel. +358 20 484 3001

Metso Corporation
Eeva Sipilä
Interim CEO and CFO

Juha Rouhiainen
VP, Investor Relations

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Media
www.metso.com

Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability.

Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about EUR 2.7 billion in 2017. Metso employs over 12,000 people in more than 50 countries.

www.metso.com,www.twitter.com/metsogroup (http://www.twitter.com/metsogroup)




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Metso Corporation via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)