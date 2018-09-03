

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) announced that its subsidiary, General Logistics Systems, has acquired Canadian parcel delivery company, Dicom Canada, from Wind Point Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm. The total consideration is approximately 213 million pounds on a debt and cash free basis.



Dicom Canada primarily provides business-to-business parcel services, operating across Canada, with a major focus on the Eastern Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. Dicom Canada offers ground-based parcel, freight and logistics services. It operates a network of 28 depots and works with partner carriers across Canada to provide pan-Canadian logistics services.



Royal Mail said the acquisition will be funded through existing borrowing facilities and is expected to be earnings and cash flow accretive to the Group in the financial year ended 31 March 2019. Dicom Canada generated unaudited revenue of C$233 million in the 12 months ended 30 June 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX