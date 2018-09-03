H&D Wireless Receives Norwegian Add-on Order

STOCKHOLM, September 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

H&D Wireless, Swedish leading supplier of IoT connectivity and IoT Cloud and RTLS Platform solutions, receives add-on order ofthe new SPB228 Wi-Fi/BT module with a value of 41,000 USD.The order is fromNo Isolation in Norway for their AV1/2©, a telepresence robot for patients with long-term illness and KOMP©, acommunication device for seniors and their families.Product productionstarted this summer 2018.

"We are very happy to have received this add-on order for SPB228. The module was released to market during January 2018 and we have today already twenty-five (25) design-in's, where No-Isolation was the first to production," said Pär Bergsten, CEO and founder of H&D Wireless. "Now they order more to meet their demand based on the large interest demonstrated in the market for this product."

"We are very excited to partner up with H&D Wireless. When developing new technology for specific and vulnerable groups of people, it is vital to have collaboration partners that understand the mission and pressure. With H&D Wireless as our partner, we can bring even more people out of loneliness," said Karen Dolva CEO & co-founder of No Isolation.

AV1/2©, No Isolation next generation, telepresence robot is created to help children and young adults with long-term illness to participate in their everyday life and KOMP©, an easy-to-use communication device developed for seniors and their families. KOMP is both an app and a physical device where networks (families/friends) can share photos, messages and video call.

With the SPB228 developers are targeting a wide range of applications including

? High performance and secure industrial control and monitor systems

? Consumer electronic devices such as gaming, tablets and mobile computing

? High performance Smart Home systems including video, audio, security and control monitor systems

About H&D Wireless:

H&D Wireless is a Swedish supplier of technology and services within Internet of Things (IoT) and Realtime positioning (RTLS+GPS) with the Cloud platforms Griffin and GEPS. H&D Wireless was founded in 2009 and is among Sweden's fastest growing and most decorated IoT companies, with more than 1 Million wireless products shipped to date for IoT, M2M solutions across the globe. The company develops and supplies solutions for digitalization and optimization of Industry physical processes by Griffin Enterprise Positioning Service (GEPS) built in artificial intelligence (AI) targeting Industry 4.0 and Smart factory. On December 22nd 2017, H&D Wireless was listed on Nasdaq First North.

About No Isolation:

No Isolation founded in October 2015, Norway. The company tackles loneliness and involuntary social isolation by being a thought leader on issues related to the topic, as well as building tools for people living in vulnerable situations.

The first tool was AV1, a telepresence robot created to help children and young adults with long-term illness participate in their everyday life. AV1 was launched in August 2016 and is currently helping more than 400 children and young adults in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Switzerland and Belgium. The second solution is KOMP, an easy-to-use communication device developed with and for seniors and their families. KOMP is both an app and a physical device where networks (families/friends) can share photos, messages and video call.



