Revolutionary smart home platform uses Intertrust Modulus Data Rights Management Platform to manage sensitive customer data to deliver value-added services and home control (Hall 6.2, Stand 125

innogy SE (IGY), Germany's leading energy company and Intertrust, a leader in trusted distributed computing technology, today announced that innogy will use Intertrust Modulus Data Rights Management Platform for privacy-centric data services. With the integration of Intertrust Modulus, customers of innogy's smart home offering can manage their data securely and privately, even if they have subscribed to a variety of services. This allows third-parties like insurers to work through innogy's service to analyze sensitive customer data without compromising the consumer's privacy rights and respecting GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation).

Started in 2011, innogy Smart Home is one of Germany's leading smart home IoT platforms. Rather than focusing purely on devices, innogy adds valuable home services such as security monitoring and environmental control. innogy's product offering enables partners to leverage a rich device and service ecosystem by having access to devices from a wide range of hardware manufacturers, service providers, and sales channels. Today, innogy's service manages its own smart home devices and those provided by third-party market leaders.

"A common myth about home IoT systems is that consumers actually care that their washing machine can talk to their lawn mower," said Talal G. Shamoon, Intertrust CEO. "Consumers care more about the safety and convenience of managing home services via a common gateway at a good price, which is exactly what innogy offers today the combination of cool devices and efficient home services is a killer app."

The innogy Smart Home/Intertrust Modulus partnership is the latest of a series of disruptive joint development projects between the two companies. As data-driven business models revolutionize energy company operations, increase margins, and open new revenue lines and connections with customers, Intertrust's products have become a centerpiece of the data-driven energy company strategy.

"IoT is a huge bonanza for our retail businesses, and we are keen to avoid value passing through our networks into the pockets of Internet giants" said Florian Kolb, Managing Director innogy New Ventures. "With smart devices and smart services, we can reach through the meter into the home and enhance the lives of our customers in new ways. Of course, we must respect and secure the data coming from homes as we build value-added services, which is why the Intertrust partnership is key."

innogy is launching its new generation of home gateway controllers with hardware cooperation partner MEdion. Additionally, they are showing new smart home devices made by MEdion along with their existing suite of smart home devices. innogy is also showcasing their home services with major insurance brands, home security service providers, and other home services that will surface through their common web gateway. Using innogy Smart Home, customers will be able to gain efficient home control and home services and have more time to enjoy their healthy and safe homes.

"The greatest challenge in home automation is providing a secure home environment with consumer choice and convenience," said Olaf Schindler, innogy-Head of Smart Home data driven business models. "our role is to add safety and convenience and not introduce new threats to our customers working with Intertrust, we are able to ensure customer data privacy and home cyber security using one platform, in partnership with a company that is neutral and focused on secure services."

innogy Smart Home has launched in Germany but is available for use by companies of all sectors in other geographies as a white label service.

About Intertrust Technologies

Intertrust provides trusted computing products and services to leading global corporations from mobile and CE manufacturers and service providers to enterprise software platform companies. These products include the world's leading digital rights management, software tamper resistance and privacy-driven data platforms for software tamper resistance and private data sets for various verticals including energy, entertainment, fintech and IoT.

Founded in 1990, Intertrust is headquartered in Silicon Valley, with regional offices in London, Tokyo, Mumbai, Beijing, Seoul, Riga, and Tallinn. The company has a legacy of invention, and its fundamental contributions in the areas of computer security and digital trust are globally recognized. Intertrust holds hundreds of patents that are key to internet security, trust, and privacy management components of operating systems, trusted mobile code and networked operating environments, web services, and cloud computing.

Additional information is available at intertrust.com, or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About innogy SE

innogy SE is a leading German energy company, with revenue of around €43 billion (2017), more than 42,000 employees and activities in 16 countries across Europe. With its three business segments Renewables, Grid Infrastructure and Retail, innogy addresses the requirements of a modern, decarbonised, decentralised and digital energy world. Its activities focus on its about 22 million customers, and on offering them innovative and sustainable products and services which enable them to use energy more efficiently and improve their quality of life. The key markets are Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Belgium, as well as several countries in Central Eastern and South Eastern Europe, especially the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. In renewable power generation, the company is also active in other regions, e.g. Spain, Italy and the USA, with a total capacity of 3.9 gigawatts. As a leader of innovation in future-oriented fields like eMobility, we are represented in the international hot-spots of the technology industry such as Silicon Valley, Tel Aviv and Berlin. We combine the extensive expertise of our energy technicians and engineers with digital technology partners, from start-ups to major corporates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180903005054/en/

Contacts:

Actual Agency

Brian Regan

+1 908-399-7161

brian.regan@actual.agency