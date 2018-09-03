sprite-preloader
Montag, 03.09.2018

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

Bioventix Plc - Notice of Results and Notice of AGM

Bioventix Plc - Notice of Results and Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, September 3

Bioventix plc

("Bioventix" or "the Company")

Notice of Results and Notice of AGM

Bioventix plc (BVXP), a UK company specialising in the development and commercial supply of high-affinity monoclonal antibodies for applications in clinical diagnostics, announces that it will release its preliminary results for the year ended 30 June 2018 on 8 October 2018.

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday 6 December at 2.00p.m at Farnham Castle, Castle Street, Farnham, Surrey, GU9 0AG.

For further information please contact:

Bioventix plc
Peter Harrison
Chief Executive Officer		Tel: 01252 728 001
finnCap Ltd
Geoff Nash/Simon Hicks
Alice Lane
Corporate Finance
ECM		Tel: 020 7220 0500


About Bioventix plc:

Bioventix (www.bioventix.com) specialises in the development and commercial supply of high-affinity monoclonal antibodies with a primary focus on their application in clinical diagnostics, such as in automated immunoassays used in blood testing. The antibodies created at Bioventix are generated in sheep and are of particular benefit where the target is present at low concentration and where conventional monoclonal or polyclonal antibodies have failed to produce a suitable reagent. Bioventix currently offers a portfolio of antibodies to customers for both commercial use and R&D purposes, for the diagnosis or monitoring of a broad range of conditions, including heart disease, cancer, fertility, thyroid function and drug abuse. Bioventix currently supplies antibody products and services to the majority of multinational clinical diagnostics companies. Bioventix is based in Farnham, UK and its shares are traded on AIM under the symbol BVXP.


© 2018 PR Newswire