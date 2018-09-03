Focus on European clients, enabling them to become global leaders

Strengthening of innovative IP services focused on digitalization, regulation and analytics

Expansion of partner ecosystem

Proven BearingPoint executives in new leadership roles

Kiumars Hamidian took office as BearingPoint's new Managing Partner on September 1, succeeding Peter Mockler, who did not stand for re-election after three terms in office. "While the firm is mature and on a strong growth path, we are putting our focus on markets, portfolio and people to further develop our organization in a dynamic market environment," said Hamidian at his inauguration.

Priorities set on markets, portfolio and people

BearingPoint will continue to concentrate on European clients, enabling them to become global leaders. Outside of its core territory, the firm will keep its Global Reach Offices in China and the US. For other markets, BearingPoint will work with its Global Consulting Network partners for global reach.

While Consulting, Solutions and Ventures will remain the three pillars of BearingPoint's business, the firm will enrich its portfolio focused on digitalization, regulation and analytics by creating new IP and services, and expanding its partner ecosystem fueled by innovation. "We want to develop even more of our own services around IP, for example in areas such as AI, Robotics, and Cyber Security, to push the advisory of our clients on new business models and quickly help put them into practice. Even in a market that's hard to predict, these kinds of innovations will differentiate our firm. They already do so today!" the new Managing Partner said. "We also will concentrate on orchestrating our current ecosystem comprising more than 40 external partners. Some of these partners may become Ventures. Ventures provide great opportunities for us, as we have both the management know-how and the technological capabilities to make them happen," continued Hamidian.

"Regarding our people, I see three priorities: The first one is on diversity and social responsibility. The second is creating and maintaining an environment where our people can develop and grow. And the third is around transparency and communication," Hamidian said. To further push the people focus of the firm, HR Leader Stephan Weber will join the global Management Committee of BearingPoint. His focus is on making the right talent available to clients, and also on the effective organization and deployment of the BearingPoint people and on the realization of their potential. Stephan will also take on responsibility for BearingPoint's internal IT to match the requirements of the BearingPoint people with the right systems.

Proven BearingPoint executives in new leadership roles

BearingPoint also announced some leadership changes mainly focused on replacing Hamidian in his previous roles:

Iris Grewe, Regional Leader Switzerland, Italy, Austria (SIA), will also take on the leadership of the region Germany, Czechia, Romania (GCR). "Putting the leadership of both regions under one person, especially a leader such as Iris, strengthens the close collaboration between the GCR and SIA regions and further leverages our capabilities across borders," said Hamidian.

Matthias Loebich, Global Leader Production Industries, will also take over responsibility for BearingPoint's Global Consulting Network. "Matthias has a highly successful track record in our international engagements and will bring in all his expertise to further develop our internal capabilities and also leverage our global consulting network to best serve our clients," Hamidian added.

Donald Wachs, Global Leader Industrial Manufacturing and Industry 4.0, will lead the Service Line Digital Strategy (D&S). Hamidian commented: "Donald will strengthen our D&S offering and expand our IP services in the digital area, which will help us differentiate ourselves even more in the market. D&S is especially important to our growth ambitions, and I am thankful that Donald will leverage all his experience from various projects across the globe to fuel our service offering."

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three units: Consulting, Solutions and Ventures. Consulting covers the advisory business; Solutions provides the tools for successful digital transformation, regulatory technology and advanced analytics; Ventures drives the financing and development of start-ups. BearingPoint's clients include many of the world's leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 75 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.

