Ramirent Oyj: Ramirent delivers to the West Link project in Sweden

NCC and Ramirent have initiated a close cooperation in the work with the West Link's Central Station phase in Sweden. The project will extend over eight years and Ramirent's delivery consists of a global solution of rental equipment and services, with a dedicated staff to secure the logistics and safety of the construction site.

Ramirent will be the total supplier when NCC builds an intermediate stage of the West Link at Gothenburg's Central Station in co-operation with the Swedish Transport Administration. The extensive project constitutes one of four phases in the infrastructure project West Link and consists of the construction of a new bridge over the E6, a new underground train station, as well as about two kilometers of connecting train tunnel. Work on the Central Station is expected to last for eight years.

"As the project is both extensive and will extend over a long period of time, we have been planning that for about a year. It is important that we find solutions that are both production efficient and economic," says Christopher Ridderstad, Business Manager at Ramirent West.

The aim is to have the right rental equipment at the right time and in the right place throughout the project. Ramirent will deliver the first modules to the construction site in connection with the start up of the project at the beginning of October 2018.

"The project is very complex and sets entirely different requirements than many other construction sites. By having staff on-site, fully focused on logistics and safety, with full transparency and the right expertise, we can ensure a safe place to work together with NCC. Contributing to the workplace safety and efficiency is an important part of all Ramirent's deliveries," says Jonas Söderkvist, Executive Vice President, Group Business Development at Ramirent.

RAMIRENT is a leading rental equipment group combining the best equipment, services and know-how into rental solutions that simplify customer's business. Ramirent serves a broad range of customer sectors including construction, industry, services, the public sector and households. In 2017, Ramirent Group sales totaled EUR 724 million. The Group has 2,943 employees in 300 customer centers in 10 countries in northern and eastern Europe. Ramirent is listed on the NASDAQ Helsinki (RMR1V). Ramirent - More than machines.

