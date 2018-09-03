

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.45 am ET Monday, IHS Markit publishes Italy's manufacturing PMI data. Thereafter, final PMI figures are due from France and Germany. At 4.00 am ET, the Eurozone final factory PMI is due.



Ahead of these reports, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro retreated against the franc, it advanced against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 128.86 against the yen, 1.1252 against the franc, 0.8993 against the pound and 1.1616 against the greenback as of 3:40 am ET.



