Telia Carrier announced today that it has extended its network in APAC with a new PoP (Point-of-Presence) in Tokyo, Japan.The new PoP gives customers the opportunity to connect directly to the Telia Carrier global backbone, one of the largest and best connected in the world. This will improve the availability of high-speed IP Transit, Cloud Connect, Ethernet and IPX services for consumers and enterprises in Japan and beyond.

Recently, there has been a significant increase in the amount of IP traffic moving through APAC, a region that loves its online gaming, rich Internet and video content. With almost 104 million Internet users1 recorded in 2017, Japan is the home of many innovative businesses that develop and utilise technology to improve efficiency and communicate with partners across the world.

"Our PoP in Japan will further open up the local market and enhance connectivity across the APAC region as a whole. It will also provide customers with the option of a low latency route towards Europe on our leading global IP backbone," says Wee Kwan Ee, Head of Sales APAC, Telia Carrier.

Staffan Göjeryd, CEO, Telia Carrier, continues, "Japan is a country which consumes and creates vast amounts of Internet content and with many of its businesses at the cutting edge of technology, there is a compelling need for reliable and scalable connectivity to connect a global network of customers and partners. Japan is the latest chapter in our organic growth story and follows recent geographical expansion into new markets such as Mexico and Serbia."

Top-ranked global backbone

Telia Carrier owns and operates the world's #1 backbone (according to Dyn Research) and provides critical network infrastructure, services and cloud connectivity to operators, content providers and enterprises alike. With customers in more than 110 countries, their global network footprint connects more than 265 Points of Presence with 65,000 km of fiber across Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East.

About Telia Carrier

Telia Carrier owns and operates one of the world's most extensive fiber backbones. Our mission is to provide exceptional network infrastructure and services empowering individuals, businesses and societies to execute their most critical activities. By working close to our customers, we make big ideas happen at the speed of fiber. Discover more at teliacarrier.com.

