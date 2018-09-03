Socionext to Showcase Latest Video Processing Solutions at IBC 2018

LANGEN, Germany, September 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Socionext Inc., a global leader in advanced SoC technology for video and imaging systems, will showcase its latest video processing solutions at IBC 2018, at RAI Amsterdam, from September 14-18. https://show.ibc.org/

IBC is the world's most influential media, entertainment and technology show' held annually since 1967. On stand 1.E02, Socionext will demonstrate its leading-edge solutions including the company's proprietary Hybrid Codec media accelerator, a new UHD low latency encoder box and the world's first hardware-based encoder solution for the new AV1 video compression standard. In addition, the company will also feature a sneak preview of the company's new codec product that will support the streaming of 8K resolutions.

M820L PCIe media accelerator

The M820L is a PCIe card which accelerates encoding and transcoding processes. It features Socionext's Hybrid Codec technology, which combines the industry's highest performance processing power using dedicated codec hardware and flexible software processing via a high-efficiency CPU.

At IBC 2018, the company will exhibit an M820L card attached to a conventional server system to perform multi-channel transcoding, showing how the M820L can be easily configured into customers' existing hardware.

X500E UHD Encoder Box Prototype

Socionext will showcase a prototype of a new UHD encoder box 'X500E' designed for live IP streaming. Based on the company's highly reliable codec SoC, X500E meets and exceeds the rigorous demands for UHD/HEVC elevated processing power, by using reduced bandwidth transport capacity whilst providing superior 4K video quality at 60fps and lowest latency.

AV1 Hardware Accelerated Encoder Solution

There will be a demonstration of the world's first hardware-based implementation of an AV1 encoding system. AV1 is a new, advanced video data compression standard established by the Alliance for Open Media, a consortium that includes Socionext, and is capable of compressing data about 30% more effectively than HEVC, whilst keeping the same image quality.

About Socionext Inc.

Socionext is a new, innovative enterprise that designs, develops and delivers System-on-Chip products to customers worldwide. The company is focused on imaging, networking, computing and other dynamic technologies that drive today's leading-edge applications. Socionext combines world-class expertise, experience, and an extensive IP portfolio to provide exceptional solutions and ensure a better quality of experience for customers. Socionext Inc. is headquartered in Yokohama, and has offices in Japan, Asia, USA and Europe to lead its product development and sales activities. Visit socionext.com.

