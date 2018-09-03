Today, on 3 September 2018, Hancap AB (the "Company") issued a press release with information that all directors of the board (including the deputy director) have resigned as directors by their own request. The main shareholder will therefore request that the Swedish Companies Registration Office call for an extra general meeting to elect new directors of the board. The current rules of Nasdaq First North state that a listed company can be given observation status if any circumstance exists that result in substantial uncertainty regarding the company or the pricing of its listed financial instruments. With reference to what is set out above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares (HANC PREF A, ISIN code SE0006881413, order book ID 108039) in Hancap AB shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Carl Barbäck, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB