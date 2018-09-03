

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch manufacturing activity expanded at an accelerated pace in August, reflecting faster growth of both output and new work, survey data from IHS Markit showed Monday.



The NEVI factory Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 59.1 in August from July's 14-month low of 58.0 in July. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Among components, both output and new orders grew at sharper rates in August.



However, the rate of job creation eased for the sixth successive month to the weakest for a year.



On the price front, input price inflation slowed to a three-month low, but remained well above the historical trend. As a result, manufacturers raised their selling prices sharply.



'Less positively, the outlook for output was the weakest in nearly two years,' Trevor Balchin, Director at IHS Markit, said.



