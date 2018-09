BAD VILBEL (dpa-AFX) - STADA Arzneimittel AG (STDAY.PK, STDAF.PK) announced that Peter Goldschmidt succeeded Claudio Albrecht as CEO, effective September 1, 2018. Goldschmidt was most recently President of SANDOZ US, the global generics division of Novartis, and Head of North America.



Previously, Peter Goldschmidt was the Global Executive Member for Central and Eastern Europe for Sandoz.



