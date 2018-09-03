Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in Week Four

Contact:

Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in Week Four

Guernsey, 3 September 2018 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 27 August 2018 and 31 August 2018, as part of the previously announced buyback programme entered into with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker), it bought back 9,075 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €6.86 per ordinary share. These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcement Platform code Volume Volume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€) 27/08/2018 BATE 0 - - XLON 2,215 6.98 15,450 CHIX 46 6.95 320 TRQX 0 - - Total 2,261 6.97 15,770 28/08/2018 BATE 191 6.92 1,322 XLON 765 6.97 5,333 CHIX 49 6.93 340 TRQX 8 6.91 55 Total 1,013 6.96 7,050 29/08/2018 BATE 86 6.88 592 XLON 1,674 6.88 11,521 CHIX 48 6.88 330 TRQX 5 6.82 34 Total 1,813 6.88 12,477 30/08/2018 BATE 182 6.78 1,233 XLON 1,807 6.78 12,251 CHIX 76 6.76 514 TRQX 0 - - Total 2,065 6.78 13,998 31/08/2018 BATE - - - XLON 1,816 6.75 12,256 CHIX 70 6.86 480 TRQX 37 6.84 253 Total 1,923 6.75 12,989

Following the above transactions:

The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 66,121,054

The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,464,261 (equal to 27.9% of the Company's share capital)

The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 47,656,793, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com (http://www.eurocastleinv.com/).

Set out below are all trades completed between 27 August 2018 and 31 August 2018:

Platform code Volume Price Gross Value (€) 27/08/2018 CHIX 1 7.00 7.00 XLON 79 7.00 553.00 XLON 181 7.00 1,267.00 XLON 434 7.00 3,038.00 XLON 12 6.96 83.52 CHIX 9 6.94 62.46 CHIX 8 6.96 55.68 CHIX 10 6.96 69.60 CHIX 9 6.96 62.64 CHIX 9 6.94 62.46 XLON 619 7.00 4,333.00 XLON 507 6.94 3,518.58 XLON 60 6.92 415.20 XLON 323 6.94 2,241.62 Total 2,261 6.97 15,769.76 28/08/2018 BATE 108 6.92 747.36 TRQX 4 6.92 27.68 XLON 453 6.98 3,161.94 CHIX 24 6.92 166.08 TRQX 4 6.90 27.60 BATE 83 6.92 574.36 CHIX 25 6.94 173.50 XLON 129 6.96 897.84 XLON 183 6.96 1,273.68 Total 1,013 6.96 7,050.04 29/08/2018 XLON 37 6.78 250.86 TRQX 5 6.82 34.10 XLON 68 6.82 463.76 XLON 65 6.86 445.90 CHIX 24 6.86 164.64 XLON 118 6.86 809.48 XLON 400 6.88 2,752.00 XLON 600 6.88 4,128.00 BATE 86 6.88 591.68 CHIX 24 6.90 165.60 XLON 124 6.92 858.08 XLON 262 6.92 1,813.04 Total 1,813 6.88 12,477.14 30/08/2018 CHIX 7 6.76 47.32 BATE 146 6.78 989.88 BATE 36 6.76 243.36 CHIX 21 6.76 141.96 CHIX 25 6.76 169.00 CHIX 23 6.76 155.48 XLON 300 6.76 2,028.00 XLON 189 6.80 1,285.20 XLON 207 6.80 1,407.60 XLON 33 6.80 224.40 XLON 72 6.80 489.60 XLON 208 6.80 1,414.40 XLON 117 6.78 793.26 XLON 246 6.78 1,667.88 XLON 435 6.76 2,940.60 Total 2,065 6.78 13,997.94 31/08/2018 XLON 403 6.72 2,708.16 XLON 468 6.72 3,144.96 XLON 261 6.78 1,769.58 XLON 136 6.78 922.08 XLON 182 6.80 1,237.60 XLON 47 6.80 319.60 XLON 226 6.74 1,523.24 CHIX 70 6.86 480.20 TRQX 37 6.84 253.08 XLON 93 6.78 630.54 Total 1,923 6.75 12,989.04

