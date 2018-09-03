SRV Yhtiöt Oyj: SRV to renovate Antilooppi's historical office property in Kamppi

SRV GROUP PLC INVESTOR NEWS 3 SEPTEMBER 2018, AT 11.30

SRV to renovate Antilooppi's historical office property in Kamppi



SRV and real estate investment company Antilooppi have signed an agreement on the renovation and modernisation of the historical office property located at Ruoholahdenkatu 21 in Kamppi, Helsinki. The work is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2019. The final contract price is not disclosed.

Ruoholahdenkatu 21 has seven floors and a total of 10,000 square metres of leasable space. The property used to serve as a printing house and is now getting back its original look. In addition, at the property's street level, restaurant and café services will be opened up to the users of the building as well as to residents and businesses of the neighbouring area. In connection with the development project, flexible and versatile small office and joint-use facilities as well as meeting and negotiation rooms of different sizes will be built in the property to serve the building's users and the external community.



"We will renovate the Ruoholahdenkatu 21 property, respecting its original look. For us, the property is an excellent addition to a series of demanding renovation projects. We have previously completed renovations in a number of historical properties, such as the Brondankulma building in Helsinki, the Tiedekulma and Kaisa House buildings of the University of Helsinki, and Helsinki City Theatre," says SRV's Unit Director, Antti Raunemaa.

"The property, built in the 1950s, has changed considerably over the years, and now we want to restore it to its original splendour with room height and lattice windows. We will also update the building systems and build roof terraces. The intention is to utilise the full potential of the building and modernise it, while respecting its history and industrial spirit, to serve both the building's users and the local area," explains Antilooppi's CEO, Tuomas Sahi.

Ruoholahdenkatu 21 was built in 1952 for the Uusi Suomi printing house, and the building continued in this role until the 1980s. In the 1970s, the editorial staff of the Uusi Suomi and Kauppalehti newspapers worked in the uppermost floors of the property. After a renovation in the 1980s, the building was head office of the insurance company Ilmarinen until 2002. In recent years, the property has served as an office building for a number of tenants.



International companies for the renovated building

The major users of the property, with nearly 4000 square metres office space, will be Mirum Agency Oy, Pohjoisranta Burson Marsteller Oy and GroupM Finland Oy, which are part of the international marketing and communications group WPP.

The Training for Warriors (TWF) exercise and fitness centre has operated in the building since spring 2018. The world's second largest shipping line MSC, which will occupy the top floor, will also be located in the property.

Ruoholahdenkatu 21 is highly accessible by both private and public transport. Located at the end of the Länsiväylä highway and next to the Baana bicycle and pedestrian route, the property is served by trams, and is only around 500 metres away from the nearest metro station.



Antti Raunemaa, Unit Director, SRV

Heidi Tetteh, Communications Manager, SRV

Tuomas Sahi, CEO, Antilooppi



