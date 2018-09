BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Monday, the UK manufacturing PMI is due. The indicator is seen falling to 53.9 in August from 54.0 in July.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While the pound dropped against the euro, the franc and the greenback, it held steady against the yen.



The pound was worth 143.28 against the yen, 0.9000 against the euro, 1.2518 against the franc and 1.2905 against the greenback as of 4:25 am ET.



