

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks fell on Monday as weekend U.S.-Canada trade talks ended with no deal and data showed China's manufacturing sector recorded the weakest growth in 14 months in August.



After contentious U.S.-Canada trade talks ended on Friday with no deal to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), U.S. President Donald Trump said that Canada 'will be out' of the deal unless the revised version is 'fair' to America.



The talks would resume on Wednesday with the aim of eventually hammering out a trilateral deal.



Chinese shares ended slightly lower after a private survey showed that China's manufacturing activity growth slowed in August on weaker new orders.



China's Shanghai Composite index ended down 0.17 percent at 2,720.73 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index shed 0.63 percent to finish at 27,712.54.



The Caixin Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 50.6 in August from 50.8 in July. The score signaled the weakest improvement since June 2017.



Production grew at the fastest pace since the start of the year. However, demand conditions softened, with total new business rising at the slowest pace for 15 months.



Japanese shares fell as renewed trade tensions helped spur safe-haven demand for the yen. The Nikkei average fell 157.77 points or 0.69 percent to 22,707.38 while the broader Topix index closed down as much as 0.87 percent at 1,720.31.



Renesas Electronics plunged 6.4 percent on concerns about how it is going to finance its plan to purchase U.S. chipmaker Integrated Device Technology Inc.



Other tech stocks also sold off, with Tokyo Electron and Shin-Etsu Chemical falling 1.9 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.



In economic releases, Japan's manufacturing growth improved slightly in August, final survey figures from IHS Markit showed. The Nikkei flash manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 52.5 from 52.3 in July. That was in line with the flash data published on August 23.



Australian shares ended little changed on concerns over the ongoing U.S.-China trade war. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 8.60 points or 0.14 percent to 6,310.90 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 11.30 points or 0.18 percent at 6,416.50.



Lender ANZ lost about 1 percent while the other three banks ended on a flat note. Mining heavyweights BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto fell 0.6 percent and 1.3 percent respectively on fears that global trade tensions may affect demand for commodities. Smaller rival Fortescue Metals Group slumped as much as 4.2 percent.



Gold producer Northern Star Resources soared 16.7 percent after increasing its FY19 production guidance.



On the data front, Australia's retail sales remained flat in July after expanding for three straight months, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported today. Retail sales remained unchanged following a 0.4 percent rise each in May and June.



Seoul stocks closed lower as foreign and institutional investors dumped major tech stocks on worries over further escalation of the U.S-China trade war. The benchmark Kospi dropped 15.85 points or 0.68 percent to 2,307.03.



Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics lost 2.1 percent while chipmaker SK Hynix tumbled 2.9 percent. Steelmakers also succumbed to selling pressure, with Posco and Hyundai Steel declining 2-3 percent.



New Zealand shares fell notably, dragged down by healthcare stocks. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 55.91 points or 0.60 percent to 9,257.29. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp shares tumbled 3.9 percent after the company cut is fiscal 2019 net profit outlook.



U.S. stocks ended mixed on Friday after President Donald Trump threatened to pull the U.S. out of the World Trade Organization and reportedly said he was not making any concessions to Canada.



The Dow edged down 22 points, while the S&P 500 finished marginally higher and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.3 percent.



