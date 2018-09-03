Over 200 experts from across the food contact industry will come together in Vienna, Austria from 3 6 December 2018 to attend Smithers Pira's P&P (Plastics Paper in Contact with Foodstuffs) http://www.food-contact.com/plastics-paper.

P&P will provide an in-depth and timely overview of the latest EU legislation as well as a small focus on global regulations. Described as "The most important event in Europe on food contact regulations" by Dario Dainelli at Polymer Comply Europe, the conference provides delegates with a unique opportunity to stay ahead of the latest regulations in food contact, network with like-minded professionals and discover best practice in the industry. Companies speaking at the event will include BASF, Nestlé, Iceland Foods, Kraft Heinz, Barilla G. e R. Fratelli, Sherwin Williams, The Food and Environment Research Agency (FERA), CEPI and more.

Alistair Irvine, Business Compliance Manager at Smithers Pira comments "With a flurry of new food contact regulations; EU Regulations 79/2018, 213/2018 and 831/2018, there appears to have been a step change in the pace of legislative change. During this three-day conference, we will be focusing on these amendments and other compliance laws across the EU that are crucial for all businesses in the food contact arena."

Presentations include:

Safety assessment for "complex" starting substances and additives used for coatings/printing inks, Dr Martin Klatt, Head of Product Stewardship Regional Business Unit Dispersions and Resins Europe, BASF

Safety of packed food along the supply chain, Marja Pitkänen, Senior Scientist, VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd

Non-intentionally added substances (NIAS): Past, present and future, Dr Malcolm Driffield, Manager of the Packaging and Mass Spectrometry Solutions team, Fera Science Ltd

Panel session: Shaping the future of food contact packaging in Europe, panellists include Iceland Foods, Nestlé Nespresso, CEPI

For more information on Plastics and Paper in Contact with Foodstuffs visit https://www.food-contact.com/plastics-paper/press

About Smithers Pira

Smithers Pira is the worldwide authority on the packaging, paper and print industry supply chains. They provide world-leading expertise and market intelligence, and offer a range of testing services supported by comprehensive facilities in the UK and US. With over 80 years' technical and scientific experience Smithers Pira helps clients around the world with their business and testing requirements.

