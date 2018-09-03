

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell modestly on Monday as a slew of factors such as Brexit uncertainty, renewed trade tensions and the recent rout in emerging market currencies kept the underlying mood cautious.



The benchmark DAX was down 33 points or 0.27 percent at 12,330 in opening deals after tumbling 1 percent in the previous session.



Stada Arzneimittel rose half a percent after naming Peter Goldschmidt as its new CEO.



In economic news, Eurozone manufacturing activity continued to strengthen in August, maintaining the run of expansion that stretched to 62 months, survey data from IHS Markit showed.



The Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 54.6 in August, in line with flash estimate, from July's 55.1. The indicator pointed to the slowest growth since November 2016.



Austria and Germany continued to enjoy robust rates of expansion, whilst Greece, France and Spain all turned in solid growth performances.



