LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Computacenter plc (CCC.L) announced that it has acquired Misco Solutions B.V., a value-added reseller and solutions provider to the public & private sectors, based in Amstelveen, The Netherlands. Computacenter said the impact on its results is not material, and is not considered a significant transaction.



Misco employs approximately 200 people and in the year ended 31 December 2017, revenue was circa 134 million euros.



