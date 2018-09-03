

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were little changed in lackluster trade on Monday as a slew of factors such as Brexit uncertainty, renewed trade tensions and the recent rout in emerging market currencies dented investors' appetite for risk.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 2 points at 5,405 in opening deals after declining 1.3 percent on Friday.



Drug giant Sanofi advanced 0.6 percent after it received regulatory approval from the European Commission for Cablivi to treat a rare blood-clotting disorder.



In economic news, Eurozone manufacturing activity continued to strengthen in August, maintaining the run of expansion that stretched to 62 months, survey data from IHS Markit showed.



The Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 54.6 in August, in line with flash estimate, from July's 55.1. The indicator pointed to the slowest growth since November 2016.



Austria and Germany continued to enjoy robust rates of expansion, whilst Greece, France and Spain all turned in solid growth performances.



