Volta Finance Limited: Additional Quote in Sterling Effective from Today

Guernsey, 3 September 2018

Additional Quote in Sterling Effective from Today

Further to the announcement released on 22 August, the Board of Volta Finance Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the additional market quote in Sterling (the "Sterling Quote") for its existing ordinary shares traded on the London Stock Exchange is effective from today. This Sterling Quote exists alongside the Company's existing Euro market quote on the London Stock Exchange and its listing on Euronext Amsterdam.

Existing Euro Quote on London Stock Exchange Additional quote in Sterling on London Stock Exchange Existing Euro Quote on Euronext Amsterdam ISIN GG00B1GHHH78 GG00B1GHHH78 GG00B1GHHH78 SEDOL B28Y104 BFZ4H11 B1GHHH7 Ticker VTA.LN VTAS.LN VTA.NA

The Company's existing arrangement for its shareholders to be able to elect to receive their dividends in either Euros or Pounds Sterling will remain. Shareholders will, by default, receive their dividends in Euros, unless they have instructed the Company's Registrar, Computershare Investor Services (Guernsey) Limited, to pay dividends in Pounds Sterling. As previously announced, the Company targets the payment of stable annual dividends payable on a quarterly basis, which it expects to pay towards the end of each March, June, September and December.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary and Portfolio Administrator

Sanne Group

+44 (0) 1481 739810

Corporate Broker

Cenkos Securities plc

Sapna Shah

Andrew Worne

+44 (0) 20 7397 8900

For the Investment Manager

AXA Investment Managers Paris

Serge Demay

serge.demay@axa-im.com

+33 (0) 1 44 45 84 47

ABOUT VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED

Legal Entity Identification code (LEI): 2138004N6QDNAZ2V3W80

Volta Finance Limited is incorporated in Guernsey under The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) and listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities. Volta's home member state for the purposes of the EU Transparency Directive is the Netherlands. As such, Volta is subject to regulation and supervision by the AFM, being the regulator for financial markets in the Netherlands.

Volta's investment objectives are to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its shareholders through dividends. Volta seeks to attain its investment objectives predominantly through diversified investments in structured finance assets. The assets that the Company may invest in either directly or indirectly include, but are not limited to: corporate credits; sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt; residential mortgage loans; and, automobile loans. The Company's approach to investment is through vehicles and arrangements that essentially provide leveraged exposure to portfolios of such underlying assets. The Company has appointed AXA Investment Managers Paris an investment management company with a division specialised in structured credit, for the investment management of all its assets.

ABOUT AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) is a multi-expert asset management company within the AXA Group, a global leader in financial protection and wealth management. AXA IM is one of the largest European-based asset managers with €717 billion in assets under management as of the end of December 2016. AXA IM employs approximately 2,420 people around the world.

Past performance cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance.