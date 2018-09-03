sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 03.09.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 593 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,435 Euro		-0,016
-3,55 %
WKN: A0HM9B ISIN: GB00B0D5V538 Ticker-Symbol: R4M 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RAVEN PROPERTY GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RAVEN PROPERTY GROUP LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,437
0,463
13:31
0,444
0,455
13:28
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RAVEN PROPERTY GROUP LIMITED
RAVEN PROPERTY GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RAVEN PROPERTY GROUP LIMITED0,435-3,55 %