

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose sharply on Monday, with sentiment boosted by a softer pound after a key European Union official criticized Britain's Brexit plan and survey data from IHS Markit and Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply showed the U.K. manufacturing sector expanded at the weakest pace in just over two years in August.



The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 52.8 in August from 53.8 in July. The slowdown was driven by a contraction in new export orders for the first time since April 2016.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 64 points or 0.86 percent at 7,496 in late opening deals after closing 1.1 percent lower in the previous session.



Asos shares rose over 1 percent. Sky News reported that Anders Holch Povlsen, who is the biggest shareholder in the online fashion and beauty retailer, has bought a 10 percent stake in London-based Funding Circle.



Advertising agency WPP Group gained half a percent after it appointed Mark Read as its new CEO, succeeding Martin Sorrel.



Postal service and courier company Royal Mail advanced 0.9 percent after its subsidiary General Logistics Systems bought Canadian parcel delivery company, Dicom Canada, from Wind Point Partners for a consideration of approximately 213 million pounds on a debt and cash free basis.



Dechra Pharmaceuticals shares slumped 15 percent. The company said it would implement a plan to navigate a hard Brexit.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX