

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's economic growth eased in the three months ended June, after accelerating in the previous quarter, preliminary data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Monday.



Gross domestic product advanced a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent sequentially in the June quarter, slower than first quarter's 0.9 percent rise, which was revised up from 0.8 percent.



During the fourth quarter of 2017, the rate of expansion was 0.2 percent.



On the expenditure side, total final consumption grew 0.5 percent over the quarter, while gross fixed capital formation showed no variations.



Both exports and imports rose by 3.9 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively.



On a yearly basis, economic growth moderated to 1.8 percent in the second quarter from 2.5 percent in the March quarter.



Without adjustment, the annual GDP growth also slowed to 1.8 percent from 2.6 percent.



