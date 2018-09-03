BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ("the Company")

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55



Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)



In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 31 August 2018 its issued share capital consisted of 86,459,691 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 31 August 2018, the Company held 23,869,247 Ordinary Shares in treasury.



Shareholders should use as the denominator 86,459,691 for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Rules.



All enquiries:



Kevin Mayger

For and on behalf of

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 0207 743 1098



3 September 2018