

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were trading mixed on Monday, with a softer pound helping lift U.K. shares sharply higher, while markets elsewhere across Europe were subdued on trade-related concerns after weekend U.S.-Canada trade talks ended with no deal.



Weak manufacturing data from China and a holiday in the U.S. for Labor Day also weighed on markets.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up around 0.1 percent at 382.55 in late opening deals after losing 0.8 percent on Friday.



The German DAX was losing 0.2 percent and France's CAC 40 index was little changed in lackluster trade while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was climbing as much as 0.9 percent.



The British pound fell against the dollar after a key European Union official criticized Britain's Brexit plan and survey data from IHS Markit and Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply showed the U.K. manufacturing sector expanded at the weakest pace in just over two years in August.



The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 52.8 in August from 53.8 in July. The slowdown was driven by a contraction in new export orders for the first time since April 2016.



Elsewhere, Eurozone manufacturing activity continued to strengthen in August, maintaining the run of expansion that stretched to 62 months, survey data from IHS Markit showed.



The Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 54.6 in August, in line with flash estimate, from July's 55.1. The indicator pointed to the slowest growth since November 2016.



Austria and Germany continued to enjoy robust rates of expansion, whilst Greece, France and Spain all turned in solid growth performances.



French drug giant Sanofi advanced 0.8 percent after it received regulatory approval from the European Commission for Cablivi to treat a rare blood-clotting disorder.



Asos shares rose over 1 percent in London. Sky News reported that Anders Holch Povlsen, who is the biggest shareholder in the online fashion and beauty retailer, has bought a 10 percent stake in London-based Funding Circle.



Advertising agency WPP Group gained half a percent after it appointed Mark Read as its new CEO, succeeding Martin Sorrel.



Dechra Pharmaceuticals shares slumped 15 percent. The company said it would implement a plan to navigate a hard Brexit.



