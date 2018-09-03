Instone Real Estate Group AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Instone Real Estate Group AG Instone Real Estate Group AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung 03.09.2018 / 12:00 Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. The AFM (the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets) has informed us on August 31, 2018 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM. The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website: Date of transaction: 29 August 2018 Person obliged to notify: OZ Management LP Issuing institution: Instone Real Estate Group N.V. Registration Chamber of Commerce: 60490861 Place of residence: Essen Distribution in numbers Ty- Number of Number of Ca- Vo- Manner of disposal S- Ex- pe shares voting pi- ti- e- pl- of rights tal ng t- an- sh- in- ri- t- at- ar- te- gh- l- io- e res- ts e- n t m- e- n- t Eq- 1.076.408,00 1.076.408,00 Po- Po- Indirectly (Oz I- ui- ten- te- Management LP and OZ n ty ti- nt- Management II LP act as c- Sw- al ia- investment manager for a- ap l certain investment s- funds and those funds h beneficially own the shares and instruments that are subject to this notification.) Distribution in percentages Type Total Directly Directly Indirectly Indirectly holding real potential real potential Capital 2,91% 0,00% 0,00% 0,00% 2,91% interest Voting 2,91% 0,00% 0,00% 0,00% 2,91% rights Distribution in numbers (short) Number of shares Manner of disposal Distribution in percentages (short) Type Directly potential Indirectly potential Instone Real Estate Group N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM: https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=62465 03.09.2018 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Instone Real Estate Group AG Baumstraße 25 45128 Essen Deutschland Internet: www.instone.de Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service 719993 03.09.2018

ISIN NL0012757355

AXC0118 2018-09-03/12:00