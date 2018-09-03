Via the tender, selected developers will be awarded 25-year PPAs for the sale of power to local utility, ZESCO.Zambia's Ministry of Energy and the GET FiT Zambia Secretariat have issued a Request for Proposal (RfS) for the deployment of 100 MW of solar PV capacity The publication of the RfP follows the Request for Qualification phase, which was concluded in June and saw the shortlisting of 10 developers: Italy's Building Energy and Enel's unit Enel Green Power; France's energy groups Engie and EDF; Kenya-based Globeleq Africa Holdings, in consortium with South African company, Aurora Power ...

