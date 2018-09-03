Neo Industrial Plc: Reka Cables will start co-determination negotiations to develop operations

NEO INDUSTRIAL PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 3 Septermber 2018 at 1.00 pm

Reka Cables will start co-determination negotiations to develop operations

Neo Industrial Plc's subsidiary Reka Cables Ltd launches a development program aimed at developing competitiveness and profitability. To boost competitiveness, resources will be redirected and targeted to ensure growth.

As part of the program, Reka Cables will start co-determination negotiations with all staff groups for reducing maximum of 20 people. Negotiations concern all personnel groups in the company's Hyvinkää, Riihimäki and Keuruu locations. In addition, negotiations on possible seasonal layoffs will be conducted. At the end of August, the company had 257 employees.

