Ålandsbanken: Bank of Åland Plc: Change in the number of Series B shares and votes in the Bank of Åland

Bank of Åland PlcStock Exchange ReleaseSeptember 3, 2018, 1.15 p.m.

Change in the number of Series B shares and votes in the Bank of Åland

As part of its share savings plan for employees and in order to fulfil its obligations under this plan, the Bank of Åland has issued a total of 23,954 new Series B shares as a directed issue without consideration. The shares have been issued based on the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting on April 10, 2014. The share savings programme was described in more detail in a stock exchange release published on November 25, 2015.

The new Series B shares were registered with the Finnish Trade Register on September 3, 2018 and carry the right to dividends and other shareholder rights as of this registration. The shares are expected to be admitted for trading on the Nasdaq Helsinki exchange as of September 4, 2018.

After the issue, the Bank of Åland's share capital remains unchanged at EUR 41,974,063.28, with the number of Series A shares totalling 6,476,138 (representing 129,522,760 votes) and the number of Series B shares totalling 8,995,547 (representing 8,995,547 votes).

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505