Example of identifying useful historic data for Electric Load Forecast



TOKYO, Sept 3, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi India Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), and the Indian Statistical Institute today announced the joint development of HISIA, a data analysis method that identifies the type and amount of historic data effective for accurate forecasting. HISIA, is an acronym for "Hitachi and ISI Analysis" and provides a theoretical assessment to judge the amount of data that can minimize the estimation error for a given confidence level(1).Big data analytics continues to transform organizations as they seek ways to improve efficiency and competitiveness. While it is generally believed that an increase in data size will enhance accuracy in applications, such as preventive diagnostics and demand forecast, this is not always the case, particularly when the data is heterogeneous, i.e. contains various types or dissimilar data. To give an example, prediction accuracy may not be significantly improved by increasing the database for an electricity demand forecasting model based on the maximum and minimum temperature of historic data from the past several decades, as the preconditions that influence demand, such as lifestyle, electricity tariff and energy-efficiencies of equipment, may have changed.The Research & Development Centre of Hitachi India and the Indian Statistical Institute, Bangalore Centre ("the team"), investigated this issue to determine the type and amount of data necessary to achieve accurate forecasting, and minimize time and money spent on collecting data that may not significantly contribute to results. The team developed HISIA, which performs a theoretical check on the structural changes in historic data and quantifies the error in estimation, both before and after the change. This assists data scientists to determine the limitations in improving the accuracy of estimates and optimizing the granularity of clustering. The structural changes in the historic data are like the "tipping point" beyond which more data does not significantly increase accuracy but instead contributes to "noise" due to the heterogeneity.The HISIA model was then applied to the case of electric load forecasting. For this case study, it was found that the electric load for a New York utility at 8:00 AM could be estimated with minimal quantified mean square error(2) using just three years of historic load data.The technical report on this study will be presented by the team at the 10th IFAC(3) Control of Power and Energy Systems conference to be held from 4th to 6th September 2018 at Meiji University in Tokyo, Japan.Hitachi will continue to improve and increase applications of HISIA in digital solutions such as predictive maintenance, healthcare and finance.(1) Confidence level in statistics refers to the probability with which the estimation of statistical parameter in a sample is also true for the population.(2) Mean square error measures the average squared difference between the estimated values and actual values(3) IFAC (International Federation of Automatic Control) was founded in September 1957. 