The "Eastern Europe B2C E-Commerce Market 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Continued growth predicted for online retail sales in Eastern Europe

Eastern Europe B2C E-Commerce Market 2018, indicates that online retail penetration figures, which currently are below the average of other European nations, have a huge growth potential as Internet connectivity and online shopper numbers increase.

M-Commerce and social media purchases spur online sales growth

The current online share of total retail sales in Eastern Europe is less than 5%. However, market trends such as M-Commerce, and purchasing through social media are expected to rapidly raise online sales figures. The report points to Turkey as an example of these trends in the region as over half of online shoppers there make purchases through smartphones, and a similar share buy items or services through the likes of Instagram and Facebook.

Cross-border shopping also drives E-Commerce

Another trend propelling the growth of B2C E-Commerce in Eastern Europe is cross-border shopping. A large portion the recent increase in online purchases in Russia, the region's online sales leader, is attributed to shoppers turning to merchants outside the country, particularly China. China's AliExpress is also growing in popularity in the Czech Republic, Poland and Ukraine, though shoppers in those countries continue to patronize local online merchants more than AliExpress, as detailed in the report.

