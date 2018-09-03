

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were flat to slightly higher on Monday as the dollar consolidated near a one-week high against a basket of currencies amid renewed trade tensions.



Spot gold was marginally higher at $1,200.47 an ounce while U.S. gold futures for December delivery were up 0.18 percent at $1,206.60 an ounce.



Investors fret over further escalation of the U.S-China trade war after U.S. President Donald Trump indicated last week that he would move ahead with plans to slap new tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods.



Meanwhile, after weekend U.S.-Canada trade talks ended with no deal to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), Trump said that Canada 'will be out' of the deal unless the revised version is 'fair' to America.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX