The global fluorocarbon market is expected to post a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing demand for refrigeration and air-conditioning. The increase in demand for refrigeration and air-conditioning is expected to be a major driver for the global fluorocarbon market. Factors such as the increase in global temperature and improved standard of living in the developing countries will lead to a rise in the demand for domestic refrigeration and air-conditioning in households. In countries such as China, India, and Brazil, the economic development and the increasing disposable income leads to a surge in demand for refrigerators. The increasing focus on environment protection will drive the development and production of environment-friendly fluorocarbon-based refrigerants around the globe, particularly in the developed regions like Europe and North America.

This market research report on the global fluorocarbon market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the rise in demand for lightweight materials as one of the key emerging trends in the global fluorocarbon market:

Global fluorocarbon market: Rise in demand for lightweight materials

Fluorocarbons play a vital role in automobile manufacturing. In the automobile industry, it is used in air-conditioning and various automobile components such as front cover seals, cylinder gaskets, valve packings, oil coolers, PTFE bearings, and fuel tanks.

"Fluorocarbons are crucial to the automobile industry. High-performance fluoropolymers are extensively used and preferred in automotive applications. The automotive market is influenced by factors such as regulations and policies, change in market trends and demand of customers, and the role of innovative technologies and electronics in automobiles," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals.

Global fluorocarbon market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global fluorocarbon market by application (refrigeration, air-conditioning and polymer feedstocks) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The refrigeration and air-conditioning segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 46% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 58%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, with an increase in its market share.

