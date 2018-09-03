The global commercial aircraft seat belts market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 8% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report from Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180903005118/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global commercial aircraft seat belts market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increase in aircraft deliveries. Air travel is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period despite several challenges faced by the aviation industry. Low-cost carriers and regional airlines have revolutionized the airline business by introducing innovative low-fare business models. The demand in the air-travel industry is anticipated to increase during the forecast period due to the rising affluence of the middle classes in emerging economies.

This market research report on the global commercial aircraft seat belts market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the use of additive manufacturing technologies to produce belt buckles as one of the key emerging trends in the global commercial aircraft seat belts market:

Global commercial aircraft seat belts market: Use of additive manufacturing technologies to produce belt buckles

Additive manufacturing is a process in which a digital 3D design data is used to build a component in layers by depositing material. The application of this technique is increasing in aerospace manufacturing owing to the advancements in 3D printing, which offers products with different materials, such as metals, polymers, and composites. The rising popularity of 3D printing could enable a significant reduction in raw material waste. Thus, additive manufacturing is being used in the statement of aircraft to reduce the cost of ownership, decrease labor, and increase operational availability, which might have a drastic impact on the supply chain.

"Additive manufacturing is used in the aviation industry for various applications ranging from manufacturing simple objects like seat belt buckles to complex parts like engine components. Additive manufacturing is also considered to be economical and is the preferable choice for implementing quick design and rapid changes of internal features of the aircraft, overcoming the shortcomings of traditional manufacturing methods," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on aerospace products.

Global commercial aircraft seat belts market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global commercial aircraft seat belts market by geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 40%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, however, there will be a decrease in its market share.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180903005118/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com